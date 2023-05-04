GOP frontrunner for NC governor mocked school shooting survivors and once justified shooting protesters

 Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the current Republican favorite to be the party's nominee for governor in 2024, has a long history of remarks viciously mocking and attacking teenage survivors of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for their advocacy for gun control measures.

In posts after the shooting, Robinson called the students "spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN," "spoiled little bastards," and "media prosti-tots."