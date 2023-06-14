GOP effort to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff fails in key vote

The House is expected on Wednesday to take up a censure resolution against California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for his role in investigations of the former president.

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Republican-led effort to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has failed in a key House vote.

The House voted Wednesday on a motion to table – or kill – the resolution, a motion put forward by House Democrats. Enough Republicans crossed the aisle in support for the effort to succeed in blocking the censure. The vote was 225 to 196 with 20 Republicans voting with Democrats to table the resolution.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.