(CNN) — Two Republican committee chairs are demanding the Central Intelligence Agency turn over a series of documents from an investigation related to the president’s son Hunter Biden.

In a letter sent to CIA Director William Burns Tuesday, Reps. Jim Jordan and Mike Turner, the chairmen of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, called on the agency to hand in documents related to their probe into a 2020 public statement from former intelligence community officials that questioned whether a laptop with Hunter Biden emails and documents was part of a Russian disinformation operation.