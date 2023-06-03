(CNN) — Nearly the entire field of 2024 Republican candidates and likely contenders will flip pork chops and mingle with a crowd of politically plugged-in caucus-goers Saturday in Iowa as they participate in GOP Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” event.

Former President Donald Trump is skipping the get-together. But all other leading candidates – including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson – will be on hand as they look to convince voters to support their bids for the presidency.