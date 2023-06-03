GOP 2024 hopefuls descend on Iowa for Ernst’s ‘Roast and Ride’ gathering

(CNN) — The entire field of 2024 Republican candidates and likely contenders – minus the front-runner – descended on Iowa on Saturday for a fundraiser for veterans that featured a motorcycle ride and a barbecue as they mingled with politically plugged-in voters in the first state on the GOP nominating calendar.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, in a leather vest, rode on a motorcycle as he and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, the host of the annual “Roast and Ride” gathering, led hundreds of riders to the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

