GOP 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy proposes raising the voting age to 25

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, seen here on April 22 in Clive, Iowa, is proposing raising the legal voting age to 25.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP/FILE

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is proposing raising the legal voting age to 25, his campaign announced Thursday.

His proposal would allow 18-year-olds to vote if they met a "national service requirement" -- if they're an emergency responder or served at least six months in the military -- or they pass the naturalization exam, the test immigrants must pass to become US citizens. The change would require a constitutional amendment, making its enactment unlikely.