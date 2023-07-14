(CNN) — Republican presidential contenders aiming to position themselves as the party’s top alternative to former President Donald Trump will try to impress evangelicals in Iowa – a crucial voting bloc in the state that kicks off the GOP nominating process – at a major gathering Friday in Des Moines.

The Family Leadership Summit, led by influential Christian conservative organizer Bob Vander Plaats, will kick off months of intense campaigning in the Hawkeye State.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan, Kristen Holmes and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.