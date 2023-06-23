(CNN) — The fallout from a global hacking incident tied to Russian cybercriminals widened on Thursday as US insurance provider Genworth Financial revealed that 2.5 million of its policyholders and customers had their data accessed in the hack, while California’s public pension fund said 769,000 of its members were affected.

The news comes as consulting giants PwC and Ernst & Young said they were investigating their exposure to the hack, one of the more far-reaching data breaches in years involving a single piece of software.