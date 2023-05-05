Georgia's GOP governor signs bill that could remove local prosecutors and DAs from their jobs

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, seen here in November 2022, signed legislation on May 5 that will create an oversight commission with the power to remove local prosecutors and district attorneys from their jobs.

 Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia signed legislation Friday that will create an oversight commission with the power to remove local prosecutors and district attorneys from their jobs. The measure has been heavily criticized by Democrats, including an Atlanta-area DA, who is seriously weighing charges in connection with former President Donald Trump's actions in Georgia during the 2020 election.

Prior to the signing, Kemp's office said that the measure, known as SB 92, would create "an oversight mechanism for district attorneys and solicitors-general across Georgia to ensure accountability in upholding constitution and statutory duties."

