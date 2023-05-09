The Georgia Bulldogs football team declined an invitation to visit the White House next month to celebrate their second consecutive national championship, according to a statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.

"The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12," the statement read. "Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

CNN's Betsy Klein, Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.