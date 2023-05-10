George Santos pleads not guilty to 13 federal charges, including fraud and money laundering

Rep. George Santos, who faces 13 federal charges, is in custody.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. George Santos has pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

Santos was released on a $500,000 bond, according to the US Attorney's Office in New York. He was ordered to surrender his passport and will need permission to travel outside of Washington, DC, New York City and Long Island.

