George Santos in federal custody as feds unseal 13-count indictment

Rep. George Santos, who faces 13 federal charges, is in custody.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed 13 federal charges against Rep. George Santos -- including fraud related to Covid-related unemployment benefits and using campaign funds for luxury clothing -- and the New York Republican is in custody.

Santos has been charged on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.