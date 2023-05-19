George Santos has a new treasurer of his campaign committee

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

(CNN) — Rep. George Santos briefly named himself the treasurer of his campaign committee before naming a new person in that role Saturday, marking the latest twists in a monthslong saga over puzzling filings that his campaign has made with federal regulators.

The initial filing, made late Friday afternoon with the Federal Election Commission, named Santos as treasurer of his campaign. But a day later, the committee replaced Santos’ name with that of Jason D. Boles.

CNN’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.