George Santos’ family members identified as bond backers

New York Rep. George Santos is pictured walking to a meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2023.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CNN) — A federal judge on Thursday unsealed the identities of the co-signers on embattled Rep. George Santos’ $500,000 bond that allowed the New York Republican to stay out of federal custody after he was charged in a 13-count indictment.

The guarantors were listed as Elma Santos Preven and Gercino Dos Santos, according to signatures on the court documents that were unsealed. A law enforcement official confirmed to CNN that the guarantors were Santos’ aunt and father, respectively.