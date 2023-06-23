Garland denies claims of political meddling in Hunter Biden probe, as White House dodges questions about key text message

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference on June 23 in Washington.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday rejected claims that the Justice Department interfered in the Hunter Biden probe, while the White House repeatedly refused to answer questions about a newly released text message where Hunter Biden invoked his father to a Chinese businessman.

In congressional testimony publicly released on Thursday, two IRS whistleblowers who worked on the probe alleged to lawmakers that the president’s son had been given preferential treatment by the Justice Department. The whistleblowers made several explosive allegations, including that the IRS had recommended far more serious charges for the president’s son, that US Attorney in Delaware David Weiss was blocked from bringing charges in other states and that Garland denied a request from Weiss to be named as a special counsel.

