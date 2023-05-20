Hiroshima, Japan (CNN) — Group of Seven talks were set to culminate Sunday with a dramatic, in-person appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is pressing leaders gathered here to remain united against Russian aggression.

Zelensky’s decision to travel halfway across the world to deliver his entreaties to the world’s major industrial powers in person underscored both the unity and the uncertainty leaders find themselves in fourteen months since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine began.