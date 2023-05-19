G7’s Japan summit awaits Zelensky arrival as leaders also shift focus to China risks

President Joe Biden, center, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with G7 leaders, walk to get into place to participate in a wreath laying ceremony, at the Peace Memorial Park during a visit as part of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on May 19.

 Kenny Holston/Pool/AP

(CNN) — World leaders gathered in Japan will attempt to project unity on China during meetings Saturday, even as differences persist between the United States and Europe in how to confront Beijing’s growing military and economic aggression.

It was one of several issues that are taking center stage at the Group of 7 talks this weekend, which were delivered a jolt of drama with news Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would address the leaders in person on Sunday.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.