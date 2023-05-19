G7 leaders focus on countering China and Russia ‘coercion’ as Zelensky makes dramatic appearance in Japan

President Joe Biden, center, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with G7 leaders, walk to get into place to participate in a wreath laying ceremony, at the Peace Memorial Park during a visit as part of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on May 19.

 Kenny Holston/Pool/AP

(CNN) — World leaders gathered in Japan vowed to “counter economic coercion” on Sunday in a thinly veiled warning toward China while also taking direct aim at Russia following its invasion of Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky flew in for a dramatic appearance.

The Group of Seven (G7) talks in Hiroshima are seeking common ground on a host of global issues, including how to confront Beijing’s growing military and economic assertiveness as well as the war raging in Europe.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.