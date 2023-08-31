'It's campaign footage for them': Expert on Trump's Georgia trial being televised
Video play button

(CNN) — The Fulton County, Georgia, judge overseeing the sprawling 2020 election interference racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants says that all proceedings in his courtroom related to the case will be livestreamed and allowed to be televised.

The ruling, however, would be subject to change and would not apply to any portions of the case moved to federal court.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.