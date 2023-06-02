(CNN) — The Fulton County district attorney’s office is seeking information from two firms that were hired by the Trump campaign with investigating claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Investigators in Georgia, who have been probing Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election there, have sought information from Berkeley Research Group and Simpatico Software Systems about their work for the Trump campaign, the sources said.