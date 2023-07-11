From Mike Pence to ‘fake’ electors, here’s who has testified to the January 6 grand jury or met with prosecutors

(CNN) — For months, federal prosecutors have brought witnesses in front of a grand jury in Washington, DC, to investigate efforts by former President Donald Trump and his close allies to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The witnesses, several of whom appeared under subpoena, range from low-level aides to Trump’s own vice president. There are also several key witnesses who have met with prosecutors for interviews that could help special counsel Jack Smith build his case.