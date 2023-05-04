Four Proud Boys members found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Four members of the far-right Proud Boys, including Enrique Tarrio, have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their role to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.

Enrique Tarrio -- the Proud Boys longtime chairman -- Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were found guilty Thursday of seditious conspiracy and a range of other charges, including three separate conspiracy charges, obstructing the Electoral College vote and tampering with evidence.

