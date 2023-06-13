Fort Polk is now Fort Johnson after US Army moves to honor World War I hero

The US Army on Tuesday will officially rename Louisiana’s Fort Polk military base. Pictured is the entrance of the Fort Polk Joint Readiness Training Center.

 Lolita Baldor/AP

Washington (CNN) — The US Army on Tuesday officially renamed Louisiana’s Fort Polk as Fort Johnson, the latest US military installation to be redesignated as part of an effort to strip Confederate leaders of the honor.

The base, officially named Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, now honors Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black US soldier during World War I who fought off about two dozen Germans alone, killing at least four. It was previously named after Confederate commander Lt. Gen. Leonidas Polk.