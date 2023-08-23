Watch Giuliani arrive at Fulton County jail to surrender
(CNN) — Two of Donald Trump’s key election lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, surrendered Wednesday on charges in the Georgia election subversion case.

The scene of Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and a notable former federal prosecutor, walking into the Fulton County jail is another amazing moment in the ongoing investigation into Trump and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

CNN’s Jack Forrest, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Zachary Cohen and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.