Former Trump aide appears before grand jury in classified documents probe

Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on June 7.

 CNN

Washington (CNN) — Taylor Budowich, who has worked as a spokesman for Donald Trump, has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to appear before a grand jury as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

Budowich testified for less than an hour, a source familiar with his appearance tells CNN.

