Former New Mexico Governor and longtime fixture in Democratic politics Bill Richardson died on Friday. Richardson served as Energy Secretary and United Nations ambassador under the Clinton administration. Retired Col. Cedric Leighton joins CNN's Rahel Solomon to discuss the role Richardson p…

(CNN) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a longtime fixture of Democratic politics with turns as Energy Secretary and United Nations ambassador under the Clinton administration, died on Friday, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement said in a statement. He was 75.

Richardson died in his sleep at his summer home in Massachusetts.

CNN’s Aaron Pellish, Devan Cole and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.