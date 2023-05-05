Former Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was found not guilty of lying to the FBI on Thursday by a federal jury. Jurors were deadlocked and the court declared a mistrial for the other 18 counts -- which included charges of wire fraud and conspiracy -- against him and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Gillum, a once-rising Democratic star who nearly won a 2018 race for Florida governor, was indicted last year on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements.