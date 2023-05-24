Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential bid on Twitter with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here in November 2022, has filed to run for president in 2024.

 Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux

(CNN) — After technical glitches delayed the start by 25 minutes, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Wednesday announced on Twitter’s audio platform that he is entering the Republican presidential primary, setting up a clash with the current GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

“I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” he said during an event with Twitter owner Elon Musk and tech investor David Sacks. “But we know our country’s going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. And we feel it in our bones.”

