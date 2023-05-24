Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files to run for president in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here in November 2022, has filed to run for president in 2024.

 Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose clashes with Disney and aggressive pursuit of conservative victories have made him a leading Republican Party figure, has filed to run for president in 2024.

His filing with the Federal Election Commission comes ahead of the announcement he’s set to make Wednesday evening with Twitter owner Elon Musk on the site’s audio platform, Twitter Spaces.

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.