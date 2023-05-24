Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he’s running for president in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here in November 2022, has filed to run for president in 2024.

 Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose clashes with Disney and aggressive pursuit of conservative victories have made him a leading Republican Party figure, formally announced Wednesday that he is running for president in 2024.

“I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback,” he tweeted ahead of an event with Twitter owner Elon Musk on the site’s audio platform, Twitter Spaces. He also filed with the Federal Election Commission earlier Wednesday.

