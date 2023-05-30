Florida elections officials change campaign finance guidelines, potentially aiding DeSantis allies

A watchdog group filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission targeting allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pictured here, on May 13, in Iowa, who have planned for nearly a year to transfer tens of millions of dollars to a super PAC supporting his presidential bid.

 Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Florida officials changed state campaign finance guidelines in a way that could allow allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis to move tens of millions of dollars to a super PAC supporting his 2024 presidential campaign, state records show.

The change – made to the Florida Political Committee handbook, which is issued by the Florida Department of State – is significant as it covers the specific kind of transfer of funds that DeSantis allies have planned to support his presidential campaign. The planned move has already drawn a watchdog complaint with the Federal Election Commission.