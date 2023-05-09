First on CNN: Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department in federal probe

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Santos, who was taken into federal custody Wednesday morning, is expected to appear at federal court in New York's Eastern District. He faces 13 federal charges: seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

