First hearing on classified documents will be July 18 after special counsel accuses Trump co-defendant of seeking ‘unnecessary’ delay

Walt Nauta, personal aide to former US President Donald Trump, who is expected to face charges in connection to the mishandling of classified documents, and his lawyer Stanley Woodward, arrive at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Florida, on July 6.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

(CNN) — The first hearing before US District Judge Aileen Cannon in the federal criminal case against Donald Trump will be on July 18, according to a court order.

The hearing will be about handling classified information in the case – the first of likely many proceedings on this topic – and may not be fully conducted in public because of the sensitivity around the issues.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.