Feinstein’s return prompts renewed scrutiny over her fitness for office

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer escorts Sen. Dianne Feinstein as she arrives at the Capitol following a long absence due to health issues on May 10 in Washington, DC.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CNN) — Just a week after her return to the United States Senate after a roughly three month absence, questions continue to swirl around Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her mental capacity to serve in the world’s greatest deliberative body.

The 89-year-old Democrat had been recovering from shingles at home in California, and had been absent from the Hill since February.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer contributed.