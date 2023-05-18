Feinstein’s office confirms broader health complications, contradicting senator’s denial

Senator Dianne Feinstein arrives at the U.S. Capitol after a prolonged absence in Washington, DC, on May 10. Feinstein’s office confirmed on May 18 that the California Democrat experienced broader health complications following her shingles diagnosis.

 Craig Hudson/Reuters

(CNN) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office confirmed on Thursday that the California Democrat experienced broader health complications following her shingles diagnosis, contradicting an earlier denial from the senator herself.

A Feinstein spokesperson said in a statement to CNN that those complications “included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.”

