Federal prosecutors interviewed Michigan secretary of state in special counsel’s election interference probe

Federal prosecutors interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson last month as part of the ongoing criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a source familiar with the matter.

 Sarahbeth Maney//Detroit Free Press/USA Today Network

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for “several hours” in March as part of the ongoing criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Benson told CNN Wednesday.

Her comments confirmed CNN’s earlier exclusive reporting on the meeting.

