Federal judge calls out judicial panel’s handling of 2011 ethics complaints against Clarence Thomas

The federal courts’ policy-making body is defending its decision in 2011 to not request the Department of Justice to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas's pattern of nondisclosure on his financial reports.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/FILE

Washington (CNN) — Leaders of the policy-making body for the federal courts repeatedly failed to inform its full membership of complaints raised by lawmakers and watchdog groups about Justice Clarence Thomas’ pattern of nondisclosure on his financial reports more than 10 years ago, a sitting federal judge testified to a Senate panel on Wednesday.

In 2011, the Judicial Conference received a number of complaints from lawmakers and watchdog groups about Thomas after media reports revealed that he failed to disclose income his wife earned between 1998 and 2003 from The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.