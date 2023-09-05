'It's important': Analyst on decision striking down Alabama's congressional map
(CNN) — A federal court blocked a newly-drawn Alabama congressional map on Tuesday because it didn’t create a second majority-Black district as the Supreme Court had ordered earlier this year.

In a unanimous decision from a three-judge panel, which had overseen the case before it reached the Supreme Court, the judges wrote that they were “disturbed” by Alabama’s actions in the case.