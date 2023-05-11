A federal judge said Wednesday that federal prohibitions on licensed dealers selling handguns to 18- to 20-year-olds are unconstitutional, in what is the latest legal volley over age-based firearm regulations -- a court fight that has escalated since the Supreme Court's major Second Amendment ruling last year.

US District Judge Robert Payne of the Eastern District of Virginia said that under the test laid out in the Supreme Court's recent ruling, the federal regulation runs afoul of the Second Amendment.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this story.