Federal appeals court allows Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect

Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors will now take effect after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction against the law.

 Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

The appeals court granted a stay of a lower court injunction, which had been blocking enforcement of a part of the state’s ban. The ban prohibits health care providers from performing gender-affirming surgeries and administering hormones or puberty blockers to transgender minors, pending the duration of the appeal.