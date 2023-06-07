FBI is willing to allow full Oversight Committee to review Biden-related document

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in August of 2022.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CNN) — The FBI is willing to allow the full House Oversight Committee to review an internal law enforcement document that includes an unverified allegation that Joe Biden, while vice president, was involved in a bribery scheme involving a foreign national, sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.

The FBI is willing to hold a briefing with members of the panel and allow them to view the document, known as an FD-1023, as early as Wednesday, the sources said, in an effort to stave off expected contempt of Congress proceedings. The FBI has been reluctant to share the full document, stressing that FD-1023 forms contain unverified claims provided by confidential human sources. The White House has denied the allegation and dismissed the GOP probe as a political stunt.