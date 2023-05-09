FBI disrupts Russian hacking tool used to steal information from foreign governments

The FBI announced Tuesday that it has disrupted a network of hacked computers that Russian spies have used for years to steal sensitive information from at least 50 countries, including NATO governments.

 Adobe Stock

The action appears to be a major blow to Russia's domestic intelligence service, the FSB, which has allegedly used the sophisticated hacking tool to infiltrate US and Western diplomatic and military agencies for nearly two decades. It's the latest move by the Justice Department to more aggressively target foreign spying and criminal rings using custom-built FBI tools.