(CNN) — FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify on Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, a hearing that will put Wray in front of some of his harshest critics on Capitol Hill.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio has made the FBI a central focus of his panel’s investigative work, and has set out to prove that the agency has been weaponized against conservatives – with Wray being a top target. The hearing comes as House Republicans have continued to defend former President Donald Trump and accuse the DOJ and FBI of carrying out a two-tiered system of justice, with many of the former president’s fiercest allies sitting opposite of Wray on Wednesday.