FBI Director Wray is facing his harshest GOP critics in Wednesday hearing

FBI Director Christopher Wray seen here, on April 27, in Washington, DC. will testify before the House Judiciary Committee, a hearing that will put Wray in front of some of his harshest critics on Capitol Hill.

(CNN) — FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, a hearing that puts Wray in front of some of his harshest critics on Capitol Hill.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio has made the FBI a central focus of his panel’s investigative work, and has set out to prove that the agency has been weaponized against conservatives – with Wray being a top target. The hearing comes as House Republicans have continued to defend former President Donald Trump and accuse the DOJ and FBI of carrying out a two-tiered system of justice, with many of the former president’s fiercest allies sitting opposite of Wray on Wednesday.