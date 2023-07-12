FBI Director Wray faces off with his harshest critics at heated congressional hearing

FBI Director Christopher Wray seen here, on April 27, in Washington, DC. will testify before the House Judiciary Committee, a hearing that will put Wray in front of some of his harshest critics on Capitol Hill.

(CNN) — House Republicans unloaded a barrage of criticism directed toward FBI Director Christopher Wray Wednesday, outlining a litany of complaints while Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

Chairman Jim Jordan opened the hearing launching into a wide array of attacks on the FBI. Those ranged from allegations the bureau allowed social media companies to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 to claims FBI whistleblowers have been retaliated against to the FBI’s handling of threats on school boards and a since-withdrawn memo from the bureau’s Richmond field office on extremism in the Catholic Church.

