FBI director speaks with congressional Republicans about Biden document dispute

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill on April 27 in Washington.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CNN) — FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday offered to let House Oversight Chair James Comer view an internal law enforcement document at FBI headquarters that Republicans believe will shed light on an allegation that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal scheme with a foreign national, the chairman said in a statement.

Comer had subpoenaed the document and threatened Wray with contempt of Congress proceedings if Wray did not provide it. According to his statement, Comer told Wray during a telephone call Wednesday afternoon that the accommodation may not be sufficient to stop contempt proceedings.

