FBI director scheduled to speak with congressional Republicans about Biden document dispute

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill on April 27 in Washington.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CNN) — FBI Director Christopher Wray is scheduled to speak Wednesday with House Oversight Chairman James Comer and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley regarding a dispute over an internal law enforcement document that Republicans believe will shed light into an allegation that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal scheme with a foreign national.

The FBI said it is cooperating and has offered to allow Republicans to see the document but has so far refused to hand it over because it contains raw and unsubstantiated intelligence. Comer, however, has threatened to hold the FBI director in contempt of Congress if the bureau refuses to comply with a subpoena.

