The FBI declined Wednesday to provide House Oversight Chairman James Comer with an internal law enforcement document that some Republicans claim will show Joe Biden was involved in an illegal scheme involving a foreign national.

"You have asked for what you say is a 'precise description' of an 'alleged criminal scheme' contained in is a single FD-1023 report. You express concern that the FBI has inappropriately 'failed to disclose' such a report 'to the American people,'" Christopher Dunham, acting assistant director for the FBI's office of congressional affairs, said in the letter to Comer, a copy of which was obtained by CNN.

