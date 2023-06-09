Family members co-signed bond for George Santos, court filing says

Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside the Capitol in Washington on May 17.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

(CNN) — The co-signers on a $500,000 bond connected to Republican Rep. George Santos’ federal indictment are family members, his lawyer said in a new court filing, though their names will remain unknown to the public while an appeals process plays out.

Attorneys for Santos filed the appeal Friday, continuing his fight to keep the names of the bond co-signers under seal after a federal judge ordered earlier this week that the names must be made public.