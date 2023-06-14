Fact check: Trump’s self-serving comparison to Hillary Clinton’s classified email scandal

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly and inaccurately compared his federal indictment to the Hillary Clinton email investigation that ended without charges, claiming unfair treatment.

Trump most recently invoked Clinton on Tuesday night during a lie-filled fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hours after his arraignment in federal court. This misleading line of attack is a common refrain at his public events – and also for some of his opponents in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.